Jokic is probable to play Wednesday versus Phoenix due to lower back pain and left hip inflammation.

Jokic carried those injury designations into Monday's win over Memphis as well. He then proceeded to drop 29 points (11-18 FG), 11 rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes of action. His status will need to be monitored, but he appears firmly on track to play Wednesday and could be in store for a monster outing if Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) is unable to play for the Suns.