Jokic (wrist) posted 32 points (13-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes Monday in the Nuggets' 113-107 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the series.

Listed as questionable heading into the day with the sprained right wrist, Jokic gained clearance to play shortly before opening tip and proceeded to turn in perhaps his most complete effort of the season. Jokic's 32 points were his most since Feb. 21, and he narrowly missed out on his second triple-double over the Nuggets' 18 games at the NBA bubble in Orlando. Unfortunately for the star center, the rest of Denver's starting five combined for 46 points on 18-for-44 shooting from the field (40.9 percent), which was enough for the Clippers to come away with the victory and claim a 2-1 series lead.