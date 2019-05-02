Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in tough loss

Jokic finished with 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 97-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jokic ended with a double-double Wednesday but was certainly not at his best in the tough home loss. The fact his 16 points represent a team-high give a clear indication that a number of players were struggling. Enes Kanter was much improved on the defensive end and likely impacted Jokic's impact. Game 3 will be in Portland on Friday and the Nuggets are going to have to turn things around quickly as they look to regain home court.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...