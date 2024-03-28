Jokic totaled 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 104-97 loss to the Suns.

Jokic got the extra assist to hit another double-double, a milestone he missed twice over the past 10 games. The MVP candidate is dealing with multiple injuries at the moment, but the team cant shut him down yet due to an ongoing battle for first seed in the Western Conference. If the Nuggets create sone space between Minnesota and Oklahoma City in the coming week, we may see Jokic's usage draw down to get rest for the playoffs.