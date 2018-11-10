Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 37 points, 21 boards in Friday's loss
Jokic delivered 37 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Nets.
Jokic got back on track after struggling in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies. The 23-year-old big man matched his career high rebounding total, and while he finished with twice as many turnovers as dimes and committed five fouls, thus limiting his minutes, it was an absolutely incredible performance overall.
