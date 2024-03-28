Jokic (back/hip) is probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Jokic continues to manage hip and back inflammation but is expected to suit up for a third straight game after taking a seat for last Saturday's win over Portland. Over his last two appearances -- both without Jamal Murray (knee) -- Jokic has totaled 52 points, 20 rebounds, 18 assists, five steals and two blocks. Murray is questionable for Friday's contest.