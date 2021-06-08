Jokic ended with 22 points (10-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to the Suns.
The fact this was a bit of a disappointing game for Jokic says a lot about where expectations are at the moment. Deandre Ayton managed to keep him relatively quiet on the offensive end; however, Jokic did turn up the heat on the other end of the floor, racking up five combined defensive stats. The Nuggets will be hoping to secure a victory in Game 2 but for that to be the case, Jokic is going to have to take over when it comes to scoring the basketball.
