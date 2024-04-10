Jokic (hip) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
Jokic has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with left hip inflammation. The superstar center is averaging 28.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.0 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
