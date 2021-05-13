Jokic (toe) will play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Jokic will be available as expected after he had been listed as probable with a toe injury. The 26-year-old should see his usual workload of about 35.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Sinks career-high 16 free throws•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: One board shy of triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Logs 24 first-quarter points•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable vs. Knicks•