Jokic delivered 32 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Jokic had another stellar performance to carry the Nuggets to a tight home win over New Orleans -- the Serbian big man led Denver in points, steals and blocks while finishing second in both rebounds and assists. The MVP candidate ended his streak of double-doubles at two games, but that should be easily overlooked due to his excellent contributions across the board -- Jokic remains the most productive fantasy asset in both eight- and nine-category leagues, something that shouldn't change going forward considering his usage rate and his role as the undisputed go-to player for Denver, something that's even more noticeable with Jamal Murray (knee) out for the rest of the season.