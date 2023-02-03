Jokic notched 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, 16 assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-117 victory over Golden State.

Jokic took just 13 shots Thursday, right in line with what he had averaged over his previous three contests. Besides displaying efficiency by hitting nine of those tries, the big man did his usual work as a stat-sheet stuffer, leading all players in the contest in both assists and boards en route to his league-leading 17th triple-double of the campaign. Ten of those performances have come over his past 13 games, a span that has helped push Jokic back to being the No. 1 fantasy producer on the season.