Jokic supplied 40 points (15-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic took over during the Game 5 victory, leading the Nuggets to a third consecutive victory over the Timberwolves. Despite coming up against the defensive player of the year, Jokic had no issues getting what he wanted in and around the basket. The series will now head back to Minnesota where Jokic and the Nuggets will look to wrap things up.