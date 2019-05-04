Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Misses key free throw in fourth OT
Jokic supplied 33 points (13-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, 14 assists, two blocks and one steal across 65 minutes during the Nuggets' 140-137 quadruple-overtime loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.
Jokic's final line speaks to how dominant a performance he managed, but ironically, he failed to come through at a critical moment. The big man missed the first of two free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, leaving Denver a a point short of the Trail Blazers at the time. The All-Star center did enjoy another successful night from distance, and he's now drained seven of 13 attempts from behind the arc over the first three games of the series. Jokic's minutes load was a game-high figure and likely leaves him exhausted with a short turnaround on tap for Game 4 on Sunday.
