Jokic registered 47 points (20-31 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and a block across 45 minutes in Monday's double overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Jokic was everything fantasy managers want out of a star player in this game, as he logged heavy minutes and contributed across the board while showing efficiency when it came to scoring -- he made 64.5 percent of his 31 attempts. The Serbian big man, who continues to strengthen his MVP candidacy on a nightly basis, ended just two assists shy of putting up a triple-double as well -- a feat he's accomplished in three of his last six games.