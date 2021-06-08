Jokic was named the 2020-21 NBA MVP on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old Serbian started all 72 games this season and averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep, so it's hardly a surprise he earned the top individual honor in the league. Jokic and the Nuggets are currently trailing the Suns 1-0 in the Western Conference Semifinals, with Game 2 scheduled for Wednesday in Phoenix.