Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near triple-double in win

Jokic supplied 12 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 17 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 35 minutes in the Nuggets' 115-99 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Jokic took an unusually low amount of shot attempts, but he made up for it with a strong effort from the free-throw line, a game-high rebound total and solid work as a facilitator. Jokic has shot at least 60.0 percent in each of his first three games of March, and the 24-year-old also owns double-digit rebounding efforts in three of his last four contests. With Jokic having put up double-digit shot attempts in every game since Dec. 26 prior to Wednesday, his meager offensive usage against the Lakers can be safely considered an outlier.