Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears another triple-double in Monday's win
Jokic accounted for 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Hornets.
Jokic continued his recent dominance in Monday's matchup. He now has 22 double-doubles (and three triple-doubles) through 47 appearances in 2017-18. All three of those triple-doubles have taken place during the last 15 games, as Jokic has turned things up a notch here in the new year. The paint will also continue to be a bit more open over the next couple weeks while Mason Plumlee (calf) is sidelined and Jokic operates as the starting center.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hits clutch three-pointer in upset win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Explodes with masterful triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Jokic tallies 13-7-8 versus Spurs•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Saturday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records 18th double-double of season in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...