Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears another triple-double in Monday's win

Jokic accounted for 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Hornets.

Jokic continued his recent dominance in Monday's matchup. He now has 22 double-doubles (and three triple-doubles) through 47 appearances in 2017-18. All three of those triple-doubles have taken place during the last 15 games, as Jokic has turned things up a notch here in the new year. The paint will also continue to be a bit more open over the next couple weeks while Mason Plumlee (calf) is sidelined and Jokic operates as the starting center.