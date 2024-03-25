Coach Michael Malone said that Jokic (hip) should be "good to go" for Monday's game against Memphis, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Jokic and Michael Porter (illness) are trending in the right direction for Monday's game. That being said, Denver will not be at full strength, as Aaron Gordon (foot) and Jamal Murray (ankle) have been ruled out for the contest.
