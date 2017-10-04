Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Out Wednesday with elbow strain
Jokic will not play during Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers due to a right elbow strain, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
It's unclear when Jokic suffered the injury, though it's apparently giving him some discomfort. More word on the severity of the injury should come within the following days. But, for the time being, he'll remain out Wednesday. As a result, Mason Plumlee or Kenneth Faried could see more time at center.
