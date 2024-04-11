Jokic closed with 41 points (16-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic turned in a majestic performance with the top seed in the West on the line. Jokic recorded this number despite being guarded by Rudy Gobert, who is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. Despite the critical win, the Nuggets are only one game ahead of Minnesota and Oklahoma City, so Jokic should still be on the floor for the final two games and probably won't get any pre-playoff rest.