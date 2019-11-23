Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts triple-double against Celtics
Jokic had 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 96-92 win over the Celtics.
This was Jokic's third triple-double of the season, although he hadn't accomplished that feat since Oct. 29 against the Mavericks. The Serbian big man also posted a season-high mark for rebounds, but overall his numbers have slightly decreased compared to what he did last season and he is currently shooting a career-low 46.6 percent from the field. Even in that scenario, Jokic should remain a strong fantasy asset due to his ability to impact the game on both sides of the court.
