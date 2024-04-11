Jokic is probable to play Friday's game against the Spurs due to left hip inflammation.

The Nuggets are trying to secure the top seed in the Western Conference, and the probable tag suggests Jokic will be able to handle his regular workload ahead of what promises to be a thrilling duel against Victor Wembanyama. Jokic notched Jokic recorded 42 points (18-32 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes the last time he faced the Spurs back on April 2.