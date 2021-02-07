Jokic posted 50 points (20-33 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 119-114 loss to the Kings.

Jokic put together a truly dominant performance and scored a career-high 50 points. It wasn't just scoring though, as Jokic contributed in all other aspects of the box score while committing only one turnover. Jokic is just the fifth player in NBA history to post 50 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in a game -- the others being Wilt Chamberlin, Richie Guerin, James Harden and Oscar Robertson.