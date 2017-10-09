Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's loss
Jokic scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Spurs.
The elbow injury that sidelined him earlier in the week didn't appear to be an issue for the 22-year-old. Jokic had a breakout 2016-17, but he may have just been scratching the surface of his potential, and his production could continue to rise now that he has Paul Millsap alongside him in the Nuggets frontcourt.
