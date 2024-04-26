Jokic accumulated 24 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 victory over the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference's first round.

It seemed effortless at times, but Jokic once again finished just shy of posting a triple-double, as the star big man and MVP candidate finished just one assist away from reaching that feat despite dealing with the imposing threat of Anthony Davis on both ends of the court throughout the entire contest. Jokic has posted seven straight double-doubles dating back to the regular season, and he's averaging 27.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game so far in the series against the Lakers.