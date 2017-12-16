Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will have minutes restriction Friday
Jokic (ankle) will have an undefined minutes restriction for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
The coaching and medical staff will monitor Jokic throughout the game, so his minutes limit will seemingly be determined on the fly. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS option.
