Hampton played 27 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 119-114 loss to the Kings, contributing seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block.

Prior to Saturday, Hampton had played no more than eight minutes in any of his 11 appearances on the season, with most of his opportunities coming in garbage-time situations. However, with Denver down Jamal Murray (knee), Gary Harris (thigh), PJ Dozier (hamstring) and Facundo Campazzo (knee) against the Kings, Hampton was summoned off the bench for the first extended action of his career. While head coach Michael Malone came away impressed with how the rookie looked Saturday, Hampton is unlikely to get this level of playing time unless the same four players remain sidelined for future contests. Murray and Campazzo should both have a shot to return to action Monday versus the Bucks.