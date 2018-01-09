Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Double-digit rebounds in Monday's loss
Chander supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Monday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.
Chandler continues to be mired in a considerable shooting slump, one that's seen him post no better than a 37.5 percent success rate from the floor in five of his last six contests. He's gone just 5-for-20 in the last three games, including 1-for-8 from three-point range. However, the 10-year veteran continues to make up for his struggles with solid work on the glass on most nights, with Monday's 10-rebound tally his game with double-digit boards in the last 10. Chandler has brought in at least five boards in six of the other seven contests during that stretch as well and remains a complementary option on the high-powered Nuggets offense that's capable of a double-digit scoring haul on any given night.
