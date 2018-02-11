Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Leads team in scoring on Saturday
Chandler posted 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 win over the Suns.
Chandler emerged as an unlikely hero for the Nuggets on Saturday. His 26 points were a season-high for the 30-year-old. Chandler's 2017-18 campaign has largely been a disappointment, as he's posting only 8.8 points per game this season, his worst average since his rookie year. Players like Gary Harris and Will Barton have leap-frogged over Chandler as the primary playmakers, and he plays second fiddle to Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt. Denver definitely would not have won without Chandler's contribution, but this performance should be considered an aberration from a fantasy perspective.
