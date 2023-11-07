Nesmith closed with 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 16 minutes during Monday's 152-111 win over the Spurs.

Prior to Monday's contest, Nesmith had boomed for a 26-point effort but was averaging just 7.6 points per game across five other contests. He delivered an efficient showing Monday, however it came in the context of Indiana matching its franchise record for points in game. Nesmith still needs to display consistent night-to-night scoring to have streaming appeal.