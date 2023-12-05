Nembhard isn't starting Monday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Nembhard entered the starting five Saturday with Tyrese Haliburton missing time due to an illness, but the Gonzaga product will return to the bench in his usual role with Haliburton cleared to return. Nembhard is averaging 5.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his last five contests as a reserve (17.6 minutes).