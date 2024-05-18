Nembhard finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Friday's 116-103 win over New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nembhard put together arguably his best performance of the postseason, especially when it comes to his efforts on the defensive end. Having been worked over by Jalen Brunson in the past couple of games, Nembhard appeared as though he was focused on making amends for his recent shortcomings. Although Brunson ended with a game-high 31 points, many of those came with the game already in the bag for Indiana. If they are to walk out of Madison Square Garden with a victory Sunday, Nembhard is going to have to once again be more than a traffic cone on defense.