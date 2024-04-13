Nembhard ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to Cleveland.

Nembhard delivered a mediocre performance despite playing 35 minutes, something that should come as no surprise to anyone. While he has been able to carve out a consistent role, Nembhard has not been able to translate playing time into fantasy value. He is comfortably outside the top 200 for the season, a range he will likely remain in moving forward.