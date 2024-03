Nembhard chipped in 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-99 loss to the Bulls.

Nembhard's efficient shooting helped him lead Indiana in scoring during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Bulls. The 23-year-old guard has now recorded at least one steal in three straight contests. Across his 14 appearances in March, Nembhard is posting 52.3/37.8/77.8 shooting splits.