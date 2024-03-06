Nembhard chipped in 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 137-120 victory over the Mavericks.

Nembhard continues to do just enough to be considered in standard fantasy leagues, as evidenced by his performance Tuesday. He appears locked in as a starter moving forward, typically seeing upwards of 28 minutes on most nights. However, he has seen only 21 and 25 minutes in each of the past two games, with the coaching staff opting to lean a little more into their bench. While Nembhard can be rostered for assists and steals, he is by no means a must-roster player.