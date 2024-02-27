Nembhard registered 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 130-122 loss to Toronto.
Nembhard scored the first bucket of the game for Indiana, but his evening was quiet from then forward. Given his status as a low volume three-point shooter and a tertiary facilitator, his fantasy profile has a very limited ceiling as long as Tyrese Haliburton is active.
