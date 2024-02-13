Nembhard finished Monday's 111-102 loss to the Hornets with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 33 minutes.

Nembhard chipped in efficient scoring while facilitating without committing a turnover. Interestingly, Monday represented a continuation of a sizable dip in three-point volume for the second-year guard, as Nembhard is attempting a three on just 26.7 percent of his shots, which is the eighth-lowest figure league-wide among all guards with at least 500 minutes played this season.