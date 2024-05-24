Nembhard contributed 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nembhard extended his run of playoff performances with double-digit points to five, and he's also dished out at least five assists three times during that span. Nembhard might be in line for a more prominent role in the playmaking department in case Tyrese Haliburton (leg) doesn't play in Game 3 on Saturday.