Nembhard ended with 20 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 win over New York in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nembhard provided Indiana with a boost offensively both scoring and distributing, ending as one of three players with 20 or more points while handing out a half-dozen assists and adding a handful of rebounds in a balanced Game 7 outing. Nembhard put forth his best game of the postseason to help the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, surpassing the 20-point mark for the second time of the playoffs and for the first time in the series against New York.