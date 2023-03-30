Nembhard accumulated 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 149-136 loss to the Bucks.

With Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) missing his second straight game, Nembhard once again shifted over from an off-ball role to point guard and saw a big spike in his passing opportunities. He ultimately came away with his fifth double-digit assist game of the season, with the 15 dimes beating his previous best by two. Some poor efficiency from the field and a lack of peripheral numbers limited the overall value of Nembhard's line, but any manager that streamed him for assists certainly won't complain about the limited production in other areas.