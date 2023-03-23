Nembhard contributed 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Raptors.

Playing in his first NBA game in Canada, the Canadian rookie recorded his third double-double, and first since early December. Nembhard managed only two points in Monday's loss to the Hornets, but he's otherwise on an impressive run, averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.1 boards and 2.0 threes over the last seven games while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 48.3 percent (14-for-29) from beyond the arc.