Nembhard will start Saturday's game against the Heat.

Tyrese Haliburton is sitting out Saturday's game with a knee bruise, but he's believed to be day-to-day. Nembhard is expected to see the bulk of the point guard minutes with T.J. McConnell picking up the backup minutes. Nembhard has played well this season, posting averages of 7.6 points, 4.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.