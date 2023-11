Nembhard (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Nembhard has missed three straight games due to low-back spasms. He was listed as questionable ahead of the last two games he missed as well, so the designation doesn't provide overwhelming optimism. Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) and Aaron Nesmith (wrist) are also questionable, so Indiana may be shorthanded against Detroit.