Nembhard will not return to Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right knee soreness. He finished with eight points (4-5 FG), two assists, one steal and one block in 14 minutes.

Nembhard had a scary fall on a fast break attempt and had to be carried to the locker room. He was in obvious pain and is likely to be evaluated further. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game against Detroit. If he misses additional time, T.J. McConnell will likely be asked to step up.