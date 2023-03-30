Mathurin closed Wednesday's 149-136 loss to the Bucks with 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 41 minutes.

Mathurin led the Pacers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while finishing one point short of the 30-point mark and one rebound shy of a double-double performance. Mathurin has scored at least 25 points with five or more rebounds seven times this season.