LeVert went for 24 points (10-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes of Friday's loss to the Jazz.

LeVert appears to have found a rhythm with the Pacers, as he has now posted four straight games with at least 24 points. While his shooting wasn't on point Friday, he is still shooting 48.1 percent in April compared to 37.7 percent in March -- his first month with Indiana. LeVert's defensive skills have also been on display, as he's averaging 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks this month.