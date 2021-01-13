LeVert was dealt to the Pacers in the mega-deal that sent James Harden to Brooklyn and Victor Oladipo to Houston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

LeVert should slot in at shooting guard perfectly for Indiana next to Malcolm Brogdon. It seems possible, if not likely, that his stats will stay relatively stagnant since Victor Oladipo was taking a similar amount of shots and dishing the ball comparably. Fantasy managers certainly don't need to panic about the implications of this move for LeVert's fantasy value.