Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard said Monday that LeVert will likely require surgery to address the small mass on his left kidney, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports. "We will know more in the next seven days...maybe 6-to-8 weeks he's picking up a basketball," Pritchard said.

Pritchard made it clear that 6-to-8 weeks isn't a projected timeline for LeVert's return, but it's apparent that the 26-year-old's team debut won't be happening anytime soon after the kidney issue was detected in his physical following last week's four-team trade. As Pritchard notes, a firmer timeline should emerge once LeVert chooses a treatment option for the kidney. With LeVert out indefinitely and possibly at risk of missing the remainder of the season, he'll be tough to justify holding in leagues with limited spots to stash injured players.