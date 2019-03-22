Pacers' Cory Joseph: Underwhelming as spot starter
Joseph, who tallied just two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in the Pacers' 112-89 loss to the Warriors on Thursday, has averaged 3.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.0 rebound and 3.5 steals across 24.0 minutes in consecutive starts for Darren Collison (quadriceps).
As can often be the case when second-unit players vault temporarily into the starting five, Joseph's production has been lacking while going up against stiffer competition and sharing the floor with more talented teammates. The 27-year-old guard has continued to excel on the defensive end with a three-game streak of multiple steals, helping salvage his lines to an extent. Joseph has actually been in a month-long funk scoring-wise, as he hasn't posted a double-digit point tally since March 2. If Collison is unable to suit up Sunday versus the Nuggets, Joseph could draw a third straight spot start.
