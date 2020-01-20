Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers triple-double vs. Denver
Sabonis supplied 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 win over the Nuggets.
Sabonis was absolutely dominant, bouncing back from one of his worst performances of the campaign in Friday's matchup versus the Timberwolves to produce his first career triple-double and a career high assist total. Sabonis also earned at least 40 minutes for the third time through 40 games this season, this despite recent appearances on the injury report due to knee soreness.
